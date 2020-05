গোপনে অসহায়দের সাহায্য করছেন রাগিনি অভিনেত্রী

View this post on Instagram

For everybody asking me how to Serve observing Social Distancing. 1- Get a covid-19 food distribution pass from the Govt. 2- Get food stock delivered from govt. authorised ration stores . 3- Wear fresh gloves n masks after every distribution 4- Differentiate btw the NEEDY n HOARDERS 5- Place the ration bag at a distance to avoid contact . 6- Take a shower after distribution. 7- PAY your house helps & employees so that they don’t end up standing in such lines of survival. 8- If you are truly inspired by this - pls do ur bit even if that means giving a 10rs pack of tea n Biscuits or cooked food. . . Poetry by @minubakshi ji