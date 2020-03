লকডাউনের অবসরে উদ্দাম নাচে মাতালেন সায়ন্তিকা

View this post on Instagram

Glad this quarantine period is helping me breathe again... Dance- this is LIFE fr me, I feel beautiful wen I dance.... Have always liked his style of dance @melvinlouis ,no doubt. I enjoyed dancing on this piece,Best quarantine moment. Looking forward to more such moments of life #Urban . . . . #PassionForDance #MelvinLouis #Covid29 #HomeQuarantine #SocialDistance #Stayhome #Staysafe