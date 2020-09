নারী নির্যাতনের বিরুদ্ধে সরব জয়া আহসান

View this post on Instagram

This week @CommonwealthSec​ and @NOMOREorg​ launched the first ever pan-Commonwealth platform to address domestic & sexual violence. CommonwealthSaysNOM ORE.org​ provides the 54 Commonwealth member countries with resources to help end violence against women and girls. Join the conversation #CommonwealthSaysNO Learn more CommonwealthSaysNOMORE.org #CommonwealthGender #genderequality #domesticviolence #VAWG #Commonwealth #GlobalGoals #SupportSurvivors #NoSilenceonViolence @commonwealth_sec @snober.a @nomoreorg #CommonwealthSaysNOMORE