করোনা মোকাবিলায় এগিয়ে এলো আফ্রিদি ফাউন্ডেশন

In this pandemic #Covid19, it is our duty to support each other and remember the underprivileged communities. I am doing my part by creating awareness, sharing information on precautions, symptoms dos & donts to fight #COVD-19. @safridifoundation is dedicated to it's mission of #SAFhealth & has installed and distributed hand sanitizers at #SFCH alongside creating mass awareness through instructions and guidelines. We have also created an isolation ward for patients who show any symptoms. To continue SAF's mission of #HopeNotOut we distributed ration for ones who have lost their livelihood in this harsh pandemic times. I request you all to take maximum care. Stay Home, Stay Calm, Stay Safe! #SocialDistancing #SelfIsolation