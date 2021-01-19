রাহানেদের জয়ে শচিন থেকে মোদি, উৎসবে ভাসছে ভারত

ইতিহাস তৈরি হয় অনেক সময় আচমকা। ধারণারও বিপরীতে। ভারত আজ গ্যাবায় যেটা করলো, তেমনটা আসলে বলে-কয়ে আসে না। কিন্তু ভারতীয় দলটির যে শক্তি অনেক গভীরে নিহিত, সেটা আবারও বোঝা গেলো এবার। আগের ম্যাচে হনুমা বিহারি আর রবিচন্দ্রন অশ্বিন ব্যাট করে ম্যাচ ঠেকিয়ে দিয়েছিল। এবার দুই তরুণ শুভমান গিল আর রিশাভ পান্ত মিলে ইতিহাস রচনা করলেন।

গ্যাবায় ৩২৮ রান তাড়া করে ভারত টেস্ট ম্যাচ জিতবে, এমনটা ভাবেননি টিম ইন্ডিয়ার অতি বড় সমর্থকও; কিন্তু মঙ্গলবার সেটাই করে দেখালেন আজিঙ্কা রাহানের দল। সে সঙ্গে অস্ট্রেলিয়ার বিরুদ্ধে টানা দুটি টেস্ট সিরিজ জিতলো টিম ইন্ডিয়া।

গ্যাবায় রাহানের নেতৃত্বে তরুণ দলটির ঐতিহাসিক জয়ে উচ্ছ্বসিত পুরো ভারত। শচিন, সৌরভ থেকে শুরু করে দেশটির প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদি, কিংবদন্তী ক্রিকেটার ভিভ রিচার্ডস- সবাই।

অ্যাডিলেড ওভালে ৩৬ রানে অল-আউট হওয়ার লজ্জা মাথায় নিয়ে মেলবোর্নে ঘুরে দাঁড়ানো ভারতের। সিডনিতে দুর্দান্ত লড়াই করে টেস্ট ড্র এবং ব্রিসবেনে অসিদের নাস্তানাবুদ করে জয়। ভারতের একই সঙ্গে একগুচ্ছ ইতিহাস গড়ল।

চোটের কারণে দলের প্রথম পাঁচ থেকে ছয়জন ক্রিকেটারকে ছাড়াই গ্যাবায় খেলতে নেমেছিল ভারত। ১১ জন ফিট প্লেয়ারকে মাঠে নামানো ছিল টিম ম্যানেজমেন্টের কাছে চ্যালেঞ্জ। শুধু ড্রেসিংরুমেই নয়, মাঠেও চ্যালেঞ্জ জিতল ভারতের তরুণতুর্কিরা।

ভারতীয় ক্রিকেট ইতিহাসের নতুন অধ্যায় লেখা হয়েছিল ক্যাপ্টেন সৌরভ গাঙ্গুলির হাত ধরে। আর বোর্ড প্রেসিডেন্ট সৌরভের আমলে অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় ইতিহাস রচনা করলেন রাহানেরা। গ্যাবায় ভারতের অবিশ্বাস্য জয়ে উচ্ছ্বসিত সৌরভ রাহানেদের অভিনন্দন জানিয়ে টুইটারে লেখেন, ‘অনবদ্য জয়। অস্ট্রেলিয়ার মাটিতে সিরিজ জয় ভারতীয় ক্রিকেটের ইতিহাসে চিরকাল স্মরণীয় হয়ে থাকবে। দলের প্রত্যেকে দারুণ ক্রিকেট খেলেছে। দলের জন্য বোর্ডের পক্ষ থেকে ৫ কোটি টাকা বোনাস ঘোষণা করা হল। যদিও এই জয়ের তাৎপর্য কোনও সংখ্যা দিয়ে বোঝা যাবে না।’

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

ভারতের জয় উচ্ছ্বসিত ‘কিং অফ ক্রিকেট’ স্যর ভিভ রিচার্ডস। ব্রিসবেনে ভারতের জয়ের পর টুইটারে ভিভ লেখেন, ‘শুধু খেলার জন্য নয়, টেস্ট ক্রিকেটকে ভালোবেসে খেলো। দুর্দান্ত ম্যাচ। জয়ের জন্য ভারতীয় দলকে অভিনন্দন। আর অস্ট্রেলিয়াকে অভিনন্দন এমন সিরিজ উপহার দেওয়ার জন্য।’

For all of us in & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

গ্যাবায় গিল ও পন্তের ব্যাটে অসি বধের পর মাস্টার ব্লাস্টার শচিন টেন্ডলকার টুইটারে লেখেন, ‘EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India.’

প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদি ভারতের এই জয়ে টুইটারে অভিনন্দন জানিয়ে লেখেন, ‘অস্ট্রেলিয়ার মাটিতে ভারতীয় ক্রিকেটারদের সাফল্যে আমরা অত্যন্ত আনন্দিত। অসাধারণ শক্তি ও প্যাশন দিয়ে পুরো সিরিজে লড়াই করেছে। দুর্দান্ত সংকল্প দেখিয়েছে। দলকে অভিনন্দন এবং ভবিষ্যতের জন্য শুভেচ্ছা।’

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

রাহানেদের জয়ে গুগলের সিইও সুন্দর পিচাই ভারতীয় দলকে অভিনন্দন জানিয়ে টুইটারে লেখেন, ‘One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS’.

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021

Congratulations India...what a test match we have witnessed..!!!! Test cricket at his best -MR15 pic.twitter.com/ArtkqMMQjW — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gilll and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages#AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

