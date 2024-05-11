চাকরির বয়স ৩৫ করার দাবিতে ঢাবিতে সমাবেশ

Jobseekers are rallying to demand that the maximum age limit for entry into government jobs be 35. The rally was held on Saturday (May 11) from 1 pm at the foot of the Raju sculpture of Dhaka University (DU) under the banner of 'Job Age 35 Association Council'.

From the rally, the job aspirants announced a march towards Gana Bhavan. At the time of writing this report, they were preparing for the march at 2:30 PM.

Speakers at the gathering said that the age limit for applying for jobs in about 162 countries of the world is at least 35 years, some of them are open. Among South Asian countries, India is the most populous country in the world, but the maximum age limit for applying for jobs in different states is 45 years, 45 years in Maldives, 45 years in Sri Lanka, 35 years in Nepal, 35 years in Afghanistan. The developed countries of the world, including India, have done a lot of research and made the age limit for job application a minimum of 35 years according to international standards. But we only have 30 years. The age limit for applying for jobs in China, the world's second most populous, number one economy and emerging superpower, is up to 40 years.

They said that due to Covid-19, no recruitment circular has been published or recruitment examination has been conducted for almost two and a half years. Ever since the lockdown was lifted from Bangladesh, 10-15 or more tests have been held on the same day, at the same time, every weekend. As a result, many job aspirants are deprived of the exam. Those who were 27-29 years old at the start of Covid-19 are now 30 or older. As a result job aspirants actually got 27 and half years instead of 30 years in competitive examination. We certificate holders could not recover the loss.

Council coordinator Shariful Islam Shubo said, we want to permanently increase the age limit for applying for jobs. That is, according to international standards, 35 chai. In continuation of that, we have been carrying out the program continuously since August 30 last year. The age limit for applying for all types of jobs in the country, including government-private, semi-government, state-owned institutions, autonomous, should be 35 years. Realizing the matter, the Awami League's election manifesto in 2018 stated that 'reasonable measures will be taken in view of reality, taking into account merit and skill regarding increasing the age limit for entering government jobs'. But it was not implemented.

