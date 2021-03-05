পল সায়মন

অনুবাদ : বি এম আতিকুজ্জামান

কেমন আছো অন্ধকার, আমার বন্ধু

আমি তোমার সাথে আবার কথা বলতে এসেছি।

কারণ আমি যখন গভীর ঘুমে মগ্ন

একটি চিন্তা মৃদুভাবে বপন করে গেছে একটি স্বপ্ন।

এবং এ স্বপ্নের ডালপালা কেবল বাড়ছে

আমার মাঝে নীরবতার শব্দে।

আমার অস্থির স্বপ্নে আমি কেবল হাঁটতে থাকি

নিঃশব্দে, কাঁচা পাথরের সরু রাস্তায়।

টিমটিমে আলোর ল্যাম্পপোস্টের নিচে

কনকনে শীতে, কলারে গলাটা ঢাকি।

হঠাৎ নিওনের আলোতে

নীরবতার শব্দ স্পর্শ করি আমি।

এবং সে নগ্ন আলোতে আমি দেখি

হাজার দশেক প্রাণ, কিংবা আরো বেশি

কথা না বলেও কথা শুনছে

শুনতে না পেরেও কথা শুনছে।

কারো সাহস হচ্ছে না

নীরবতার শব্দকে বিরক্ত করবার।

‘বোকা’, বলেছিলাম আমি

তুমি জানতেও পারোনি আমার সে কথা

নীরবতা কেবল ক্যান্সারের মতো গ্রাস করে নেয় সবকিছু।

Sound of Silence

Paul Simon

Hello darkness, my old friend

I've come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence

In restless dreams I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

'Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of silence

And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never share

No one dared

Disturb the sound of silence

"Fools" said I, "You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach…

এইচআর/ইএ